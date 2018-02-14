Alexis Ren Should Have Been Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
February 14th, 2018
According to my sources, Danielle Herrington got the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover this year, and don’t get me wrong, the former SI rookie is definitely a solid choice. But I’m sorry, how could they have looked at these pictures of Alexis Ren and not given her the cover instead? Because this is straight up bikini perfection. (As usual.) Alexis got robbed.
