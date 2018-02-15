Miley Cyrus Does Valentine’s Day

February 15th, 2018

Miley Cyrus

I’m guessing you guys probably heard, but according to my sources it was Valentine’s Day yesterday. And at first I thought it was a little weird I didn’t hear from my former crush Miley Cyrus. But then I remembered that’s just our thing. You know, where I drool over her in lingerie and she pretends not to know/care that I exist. It’s one of the world’s greatest love stories. Anyway, I’m pretty sure these pictures were meant for me, not this Liam Hemsworth dude, but I’m happy to share, so enjoy.

