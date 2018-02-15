Bella Thorne’s Pop Music Is Fake As F%ck

February 15th, 2018

Bella Thorne

I know because I love Bella Thorne, I’m supposed to pretend that she’s a real musical artist and not just another Autotuned wannabe/professional social media star. But I’m sorry. I just can’t do it. This “song” is generic garbage. Anyway, even though I may not enjoy Bella’s music, at least I can still enjoy her music videos… on mute.

