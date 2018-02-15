Kendall Jenner Is Still Pretending To Be A Real Model

February 15th, 2018

Kendall Jenner

I’m not really sure what’s weirder about this new Kendall Jenner photoshoot, that a sneaker company hired someone famous for doing nothing all day to be their official spokesmodel, or that their new clothing line seems to include a track suit with a denim skirt. I don’t know if Adidas is trying to get into the fashion business or what, but that’s almost as ridiculous as the idea of calling Kendall a real supermodel. Oh wait.

