Kendall Jenner Is Still Pretending To Be A Real Model
February 15th, 2018
I’m not really sure what’s weirder about this new Kendall Jenner photoshoot, that a sneaker company hired someone famous for doing nothing all day to be their official spokesmodel, or that their new clothing line seems to include a track suit with a denim skirt. I don’t know if Adidas is trying to get into the fashion business or what, but that’s almost as ridiculous as the idea of calling Kendall a real supermodel. Oh wait.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...