Canned Tuna

Liz Hurley Still Trying To Be Young (TMZ)

Piers Morgan Says Omarosa Was A Homophobe During “Celebrity Apprentice” (DLISTED)

Why the Trump Administration Should Start Bracing for Hurricane Stormy Daniels (TooFab)

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Ultra Sexy/Fit Body And Bodacious Bosom (Popoholic)

Rita Ora‘s Sweet Leg Show (MoeJackson)

Kate Upton Face Plants Off Rock Topless (WWTDD)

Demi Rose Mawby Incredible Figure In A Sexy Swimsuit (Egotastic)