Emily Ratajkowski Works The Streets
February 16th, 2018
I know I like to talk a lot of trash about the state of the modeling industry, and how it’s practically 90% rich kid wannabes and professional Insta-hotties these days, but then I see something like this new lingerie photoshoot from a genuine supermodel like Emily Ratajkowski and it totally restores my faith in this business. And the fire in my pants region. Yow.
