Britney Spears Will Pump You Up

I’m not gonna lie, back in the day, I was convinced Britney Spears was all washed up, and that it was all over for her. Unless she went on Dancing With the Stars or something. But she’s really managed to turn it around and make a major comeback. And I’m seriously impressed. Just to be clear, I’m talking about her hotness here, not her career. I’m not really sure how that one’s going, but the other is off the charts!



