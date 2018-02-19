Josephine Skriver Is Hard At Work

According to my sources, it’s Presidents’ Day, and I guess that means that most people have the day off. But not me. And not Victoria’s Secret model/professional hottie Josephine Skriver. See, while the rest of you slackers are sleeping in or making brunch plans or whatever, me and Josephine are hard at work bringing you the smoking hot supermodel bikini content that keeps this whole thing running. So enjoy. And you’re welcome, by the way.