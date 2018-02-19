Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Lingerie

I always forget that Emily Ratajkowski is a real supermodel in addition to being a pants-meltingly hot Insta-model. But here she is combining both those gigs with some A+ lingerie Snapchat videos for some new DKNY social media campaign. And see, this is how you do #sponsored posts. This kind of talent is what makes Emily one of the greatest Insta-models of all time. I just hope all the rest of you Insta-wannabes out there are paying attention. I know I am.



