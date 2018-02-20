Kara Del Toro Will Blow Your Pants Off

I’ve always loved Kara Del Toro. She’s not as famous as the Hadids or the Jenners, but in my opinion, she’s way hotter. Anyway, I know Kara may not be the biggest name in the modeling world (yet), but here’s hoping that changes after this latest Tuna Bump. Not because it’ll mean we’ll get see more of her, but because maybe that way I can finally convince her that hooking up with a pasty blogger could help her career. Fingers crossed!