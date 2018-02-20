Hailey Baldwin Is Still A Pretend Model

I don’t really get how Hailey Baldwin became a model. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t kick her out of bed for eating crackers, but give me 2 minutes to scroll through Instagram and I guarantee I could find you a hundred girls who look just as good as Hailey, if not better. It can’t just be that her dad is Stephen Baldwin, can it? Because I’m pretty sure he’s an “actor” the same way his daughter is a “model.” It just doesn’t make any sense.