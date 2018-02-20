Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Very Hard At Work

While the rest of you guys are busy working off your Presidents’ Day hangover, or cleaning up after your big Presidents’ Day party, or putting away your Presidents’ Day tree, I want to take a minute to celebrate someone who never takes a day off, no matter how big or small the holiday is: Sara Jean Underwood. Here she is hard at work traveling the world on her loyal perverts fans’ money, taking hot as hell pictures for the rest of us poor working stiffs to drool over. And before you say that isn’t a real job, whatever. You can’t argue with the results. Enjoy.

