Canned Tuna

Super Hot WAGs (TMZ)

Fergie Was Just Trying To Take An Artistic Risk With That Messy National Anthem (DLISTED)

Fergie Reveals What Really Happened When She Peed Her Pants Onstage (TooFab)

Liz Hurley Is Too Old For Selfies? (MoeJackson)

Jennifer Lawrence’s Massive Braless Cleavage Spilling Out Of Her Dress Ls (Popoholic)

Playboy Model Suing Over Nudity (WWTDD)

Rachel McCord Gives Santa Monica Quite An Eyeful (Egotastic)

Jennifer Lawrence Did The ‘Red Sparrow’ Premiere (IDLYITW)