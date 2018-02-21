Emily Ratajkowski’s Topless In Vanity Fair!
February 21st, 2018
I’ve got to hand it to Italy. They know how to do things right. Whether it’s pasta or getting super-hot models topless. Because somehow their fashion mags do hotter photoshoots than any of our so-called “mens” magazines. Anyway, here’s Emily Ratajkowski on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy, and I don’t speak Italian, so I don’t know what any of it says. But luckily, these pictures speak for themselves. Yow!
