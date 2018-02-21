Emily Ratajkowski’s Topless In Vanity Fair!

February 21st, 2018

Emily Ratajkowski

I’ve got to hand it to Italy. They know how to do things right. Whether it’s pasta or getting super-hot models topless. Because somehow their fashion mags do hotter photoshoots than any of our so-called “mens” magazines. Anyway, here’s Emily Ratajkowski on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy, and I don’t speak Italian, so I don’t know what any of it says. But luckily, these pictures speak for themselves. Yow!

