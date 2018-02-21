Bella Thorne Bikini Madness

I don’t know who this chick is that’s trying to kiss Bella Thorne here, and I’m way too lazy to look it up. And who knows, maybe they’re just friends, but I’ve got my fingers crossed it means Bella finally ditched that loser douche she’s been dating. And if that’s the case, I can’t even be jealous. …OK, fine, maybe I’m a little jealous. Either way though, me and the Little Tuna definitely approve.





