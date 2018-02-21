Kate Beckinsale Is An Instagram Model Now

It feels like I haven’t done a post on Kate Beckinsale in years, and I’m not really sure what happened to her. She went from A-list hottie to A-list MILF to… nothing. I’m not even sure if she’s still acting anymore these days. But I’m happy to report that it looks like she’s found a second career as an amateur Instagram model. It’s the perfect gig for any hot actress looking for some extra work.





