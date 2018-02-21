Kate Beckinsale Is An Instagram Model Now

February 21st, 2018

Kate Beckinsale

It feels like I haven’t done a post on Kate Beckinsale in years, and I’m not really sure what happened to her. She went from A-list hottie to A-list MILF to… nothing. I’m not even sure if she’s still acting anymore these days. But I’m happy to report that it looks like she’s found a second career as an amateur Instagram model. It’s the perfect gig for any hot actress looking for some extra work.



Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Loading...