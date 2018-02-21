Nina Agdal’s Booty Sweetness

Remember Nina Agdal? My former #1 favorite hottie who I used to do posts on at least twice a week? Once the modeling business went to Instagram, she kind of got lost in a sea of other hot wannabes and now she’s 25 and already kind of over-the-hill. But she’s still got a pretty great booty and bikini body, so here’s some pictures of Nina for old times’ sake. If you’ll excuse me, me and the Little Tuna need to go do some “reminiscing” in this Starbucks bathroom. Just like the good old days.