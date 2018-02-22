Elsa Hosk Nude For Instagram

Now that everybody is an Instagram model, I know it can be tough to tell the pros from the amateurs. But then someone like Elsa Hosk comes along, posts a naked selfie and makes the rest of the Insta-hotties out there look like a bunch of wannabes. So I hope they’re all paying attention, because Elsa just raised the bar. Along with a few other things, if you catch my drift. I’m talking about my pants region, just to be clear.

» view all 12 photos