Elsa Hosk Nude For Instagram
February 22nd, 2018
Now that everybody is an Instagram model, I know it can be tough to tell the pros from the amateurs. But then someone like Elsa Hosk comes along, posts a naked selfie and makes the rest of the Insta-hotties out there look like a bunch of wannabes. So I hope they’re all paying attention, because Elsa just raised the bar. Along with a few other things, if you catch my drift. I’m talking about my pants region, just to be clear.
