Alessandra Ambrosio Is Red Hot

I’m not sure why Alessandra Ambrosio is thanking her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge for this red bathing suit she’s wearing. I guess she must’ve given it to her? And if that’s the case, I think the rest of us should probably be thanking Lily too. Because Alessandra is looking downright red-hot in it. Although I’m still waiting for her to try on that see-through invisible bikini I sent her. Rude!