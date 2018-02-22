Alessandra Ambrosio Is Red Hot

February 22nd, 2018

Alessandra Ambrosio

I’m not sure why Alessandra Ambrosio is thanking her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge for this red bathing suit she’s wearing. I guess she must’ve given it to her? And if that’s the case, I think the rest of us should probably be thanking Lily too. Because Alessandra is looking downright red-hot in it. Although I’m still waiting for her to try on that see-through invisible bikini I sent her. Rude!

Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio
