Charlotte McKinney Is Out Of This World
February 23rd, 2018
Here’s one for all you sci-fi nerds out there: Charlotte McKinney pretending to be a real model with a campy outer space-themed photoshoot. But luckily, even if you’re not into UFOs or retro space helmets or ancient computers, there’s still something here guaranteed to get the rest of you shooting off your blasters: Charlotte’s massive funbags. You don’t have to be a nerd to appreciate that.
