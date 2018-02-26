Josephine Skriver Is Amazing

I’m still waiting for Josephine Skriver to call and hire me as her personal masseuse, but I guess I got overlooked for the gig because I’m not “professionally trained” or “qualified” and I “just want to put my filthy mitts all over a hot supermodel”. Whatever. Looks like I’ll just have to keep practicing by massaging myself. Luckily, these new Josephine bikini pictures should help in that department… Hang on, I think I’m getting asked to leave this coffee shop for “sticking my hands down my sweatpants.” Prudes.