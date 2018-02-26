Jennifer Lawrence Doe Dior

I forget — do people still like Jennifer Lawrence, or are the rest of you getting as tired of her as I am? I mean, don’t get me wrong, she’s still a total hottie. But she’s starting to get kind of boring. I think this DIOR Magazine shoot just put the Little Tuna to sleep. Maybe she should consider giving up the whole acting thing and get into Instagram modeling. It’s a way more exciting, rewarding job. For us perverts, at least.