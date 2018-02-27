Martha Hunt Does Jessica Simpson

February 27th, 2018

Martha Hunt

According to my sources, Martha Hunt is modeling a new line of clothing from Jessica Simpson here, because I guess Jessica is getting too old to model her own clothes anymore. She’s got to be in her late 30s by now. That’s ancient in model years. Anyway, I’m glad to see a hottie like Martha take over, but it still would’ve been nice to see Jessica one last time to pass the torch Daisy Dukes.

Martha Hunt Martha Hunt Martha Hunt Martha Hunt Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt Martha Hunt
Loading...