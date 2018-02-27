Victoria Justice Stuffs Her Mouth Good
February 27th, 2018
I keep trying to tell you guys that Victoria Justice is super talented and just seriously underrated, and maybe you believe me, maybe you don’t. But here she is managing to do something seriously impressive: look super hot while shoving powdered donuts into her mouth. See? Now that’s talent. That takes skill. I’m telling you guys, this girl’s a pro.
