Alexis Ren Will Blow Your Pants Off

You guys probably heard by now that Alexis Ren was named the Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year for 2018 (mostly because I won’t stop doing posts about it). Anyway, apparently my favorite Insta-hottie did an Instagram post thanking a few people for believing in her, and it’s strange, but I don’t see my name in there. She must’ve accidentally hit the wrong button, or maybe she’s just saving her thank you for something a little more private. Yeah, that’s got to be it.

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:18am PST

