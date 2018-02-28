Alexis Ren Will Blow Your Pants Off
February 28th, 2018
You guys probably heard by now that Alexis Ren was named the Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year for 2018 (mostly because I won’t stop doing posts about it). Anyway, apparently my favorite Insta-hottie did an Instagram post thanking a few people for believing in her, and it’s strange, but I don’t see my name in there. She must’ve accidentally hit the wrong button, or maybe she’s just saving her thank you for something a little more private. Yeah, that’s got to be it.
