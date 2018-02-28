Miley Cyrus Is A Wonderland

February 28th, 2018

Miley Cyrus

For a while there, Miley Cyrus was pretending to be some boring, wholesome country girl and I guess the act didn’t help her sell any more records, because it looks like she’s finally back to her old self. It’s about time. Anyway, here she is on the cover of Wonderland‘s Spring Issue, and here’s hoping this is just the start of a major Miley hotness comeback. Fingers crossed.

