Kate Upton Busts Out Big Time

March 1st, 2018

Kate Upton

For whatever reason, I don’t think Kate Upton is as popular in the modeling business as she used to be. I know we don’t get as many photoshoots of her as we used to. And that’s crazy to me. I mean, she’s hot, she’s got a huge set of funbags — what more could you want? You can’t tell me some rich kid or Insta-wannabe can top this.

Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton
Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton
Kate Upton
