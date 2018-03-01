Paris Hilton’s Hotness Comeback?

March 1st, 2018

Paris Hilton

I know I used to do posts on her all the time back in the day, but to be honest, I kind of totally forgot Paris Hilton even existed until I saw these behind-the-scenes shots from the OG hot nobody’s latest photoshoot. And I’ve gotta say, I don’t know if my standards have gotten lower or if Paris has gotten hotter, but she’s looking way better than I ever remembered!

Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Paris Hilton
Loading...