Candice Swanepoel Spreads Her Legs Wide
March 2nd, 2018
There is not much to say other than Candice Swanepoel is f%cking amazing! And there is nothing classier than her posing with her legs spread wide open as if she was open for business. Whatever she is selling, I’m buying and I’d be willing to trade my whole baseball card collection to own it.
