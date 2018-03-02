Selena Gomez Does PUMA
March 2nd, 2018
It is kinda funny how PUMA and Selena Gomez did a photoshoot of Selena taking selfies. Why even bother with a photoshoot at this point? These chicks on Instagram are master selfie takers and putting a budget towards photoshoots when the talent can do it themselves better is pretty pointless. Anyway, I’m just trying to save major corporations some money. Feel free to hire me as a consultant. On another note, nice natural pose on the first pic!
