Selena Gomez Does PUMA

It is kinda funny how PUMA and Selena Gomez did a photoshoot of Selena taking selfies. Why even bother with a photoshoot at this point? These chicks on Instagram are master selfie takers and putting a budget towards photoshoots when the talent can do it themselves better is pretty pointless. Anyway, I’m just trying to save major corporations some money. Feel free to hire me as a consultant. On another note, nice natural pose on the first pic!