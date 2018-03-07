Ashley Graham’s Twerking Is “Healthy”
March 7th, 2018
I dont want to waste too much of your time, but this is now promoted as a healthy body weight by the mainstream media and feminism. And I’m OK with diabetes and everything else that goes along with being overweight, but don’t try to force it down my throat by putting girls like Ashley Graham in my men’s publications. There’s only a small percentage of men who are into this. And they are called BBW freaks.
