Lucy Hale Is A Cuttie

March 8th, 2018

Lucy Hale


Lucy Hale is a pretty cute chick. I don’t know much about her, but I feel that she looks too much like every starlet that is out there and that is maybe why she doesn’t get the same attention. I think she needs to skank it up a bit. The only time you should have morals and values in Hollywood is when you win an Oscar.

