Bella Thorne Is In Shape?

March 9th, 2018

Bella Thorne

I never thought I see the day that Bella Thorne was on the cover of Shape Magazine. Do they even follow her on Instagram and Snapchat? This chick smokes weed, parties non-stop and I barely even see her workout anymore. Nonetheless, she is hot as f%ck, skinny, has fake boobs so I guess that qualifies as being fit. I am sure they will get some backlash over this.

         
