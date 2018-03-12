Bella Thorne Works Her Body On The Dance Floor

March 12th, 2018

Bella Thorne

Now that we all know that Bella Thorne takes her “fitness” seriously in the latest Shape Magazine, here she is burning off some major calories shaking her skinny body on the dance floor. I think this chick needs her blood tested, because I want to find out what she’s on so I can be on it too.


         
