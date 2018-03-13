Irina Shayk’s Sad Dark Shoot

March 13th, 2018

Irina Shayk

Usually we get super sexy pictures of Irina Shayk, but here she is in Vogue stripped down with little to no makeup and looking somewhat human. I think I’d actually have a chance with this chick, if she was messed up on coke and high. Anyway, I dig the realism.

» view all 16 photos

         
Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk        
Loading...