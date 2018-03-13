Irina Shayk’s Sad Dark Shoot
March 13th, 2018
Usually we get super sexy pictures of Irina Shayk, but here she is in Vogue stripped down with little to no makeup and looking somewhat human. I think I’d actually have a chance with this chick, if she was messed up on coke and high. Anyway, I dig the realism.
