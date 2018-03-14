Hungry Taylor Swift’s New Video Is A Ripoff

March 14th, 2018

Taylor Swift

I used to love Taylor Swift, but her last album is kinda weak and the fact that she soon will be a plus-sized model is making me lose all interest. Now I know she’s not fat so ladies please don’t send me angry emails, but I like my TayTay skinny. Anyway, here is her new video and as you can see from the other video, Taylor is not really original.


         
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift  
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift  
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift  
Loading...