Canned Tuna

Hot Babes With Messages (TMZ)

Daphne Joy Puts On A Smoke Show (Egotastic)

Damn! This Chick Is Hot (TooFab)

Madonna Is Making A Very Angelina Jolie-esque Movie (DLISTED)

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Amazing!!! (MoeJackson)

Alicia Vikander Busts Out A Sexy Cleavage Show (Popoholic)

Sharon Has Stones (WWTDD)

Mila Kunis Strips, Confirms She’s Single Right Now (TooFab)