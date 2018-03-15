Miley Cyrus’ Tongue Is Back Out!

March 15th, 2018

Miley Cyrus

That Miley Cyrus Wonderland photoshoot is the gift that just keeps on giving, because I found a couple more pictures from that magazine spread. Only in these, Miley is doing her signature pose: tongue out, chest out, booty out. It’s a classic. And you guys know I always love it when Miley plays the hits. Here’s hoping we get her licking the floor topless for an encore.

