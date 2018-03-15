Romee Strijd Is Too Classy

I know I’ve been hyping Romee Strijd as the next great Victoria’s Secret supermodel for a while now. But if she really wants to take over Alessandra Ambrosio‘s top spot if/when she finally retires Romee’s going to have to do better than this. Don’t get me wrong, this Harper’s Bazaar spread is nice and classy sexy, but the people don’t want classy, we want more of this.