Kendall Jenner Still Trying To Prove She Is A Real Model

I guess Kendall Jenner is still trying to prove she’s a real fashion model, because here she is in Vogue‘s April issue dressed up in a bunch of ridiculous “high fashion” outfits like a Carmen Miranda hat and… whatever the hell this is. Anyway, according to the quote on the cover, Kendall says she has nothing to hide. But I don’t know, she sure looks like she’s hiding an awful lot here. She could definitely be showing way more skin.