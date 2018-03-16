Bella Thorne’s Shape Video Hotness

At first, I didn’t really understand why Shape Magazine put Bella Thorne on the cover of their April issue, considering all she does is smoke weed and party and show off her tongue and/or fake boobs on social media. And last time I checked, I don’t think that counts as a workout. But then I watched this video, and now it all makes sense. See, I’m pretty sure it’s meant to be a workout for the rest of us. And I don’t know about you dudes, but my heart rate’s already climbing.

