Bella Hadid And Kendall Jenner Topless

March 19th, 2018

At first, I assumed these pictures had to be for some kind of photoshoot, because as far as I can tell, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner don’t go topless unless they’re getting paid. (Trust me, I’ve asked a bunch of times.) But after looking at them again — and then a couple more times after that — I think they might just be on vacation. Unless rich kids get paid to do that too these days.

Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner
Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner
Loading...