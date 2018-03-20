Hailee Steinfeld Is A Cutie

I thought Hailee Steinfeld was only pretending to be a professional pop star/actress, but I guess now we can go ahead and add “fashion model” to that list too, because here she is modeling workout clothes for some leggings company called Mission. It’s funny, because I don’t really think of exercise when I think of Hailee, but I guess I don’t think “hit single” or “Oscar-worthy” either. I mostly just think about her super-cute body. Huh. Maybe this is a good gig for her after all.