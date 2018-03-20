Vita Sidorkina’s Booty Is Amazing
I know I do a lot of posts on a lot of super-hot blonde models on this site, so maybe you forgot who Vita Sidorkina is. Here’s a quick refresher: she’s Russian, she’s a Victoria’s Secret model, and she was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie back in 2017. She’s also likely to blow your pants off in 10 seconds flat. It’s why I took mine off before I started writing this, just in case. …Hang on. Someone at this Starbucks just started yelling about a gross pervert loose in the store. I’d better go see who it is.
