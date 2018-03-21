Josephine Skriver Is Amazing

March 21st, 2018

Josephine Skriver

I know fashion photographers try and get creative with their photoshoots to make them stand out from what the Insta-wannabes are doing with their iPhones these days, but I don’t really understand the point of taking a supermodel mega-hottie like Josephine Skriver and then basically camouflaging her in a pile of flowers and giant billowy clothes. So don’t worry, I also included some Instagram shots because I want to make sure you guys still have something worth locking yourself in the office bathroom over. You’re welcome.

Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver Josephine Skriver
