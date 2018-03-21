Instamodel Kara Del Toro Is Amazing

I feel like I’ve been doing posts on Kara Del Toro for years now, and even though she’s got a decent number of Instagram followers, she hasn’t become a household name like I originally predicted. Maybe that’s because you apparently have to have rich parents in order to become a famous supermodel these days, or because the Tuna Bump isn’t as effective as it used to be. Or maybe it’s because Kara is intentionally staying under the radar so she doesn’t get too famous to date yours truly. Yeah, it’s gotta be that last one.

» view all 13 photos