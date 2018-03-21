Britney Spears’ Hottest
Photoshop Photoshoot In Years
March 21st, 2018
First off, I want to congratulate Britney Spears on officially turning her career around. A few years ago, she was just another washed-up soccer mom making trips to Walmart in oversized sweaters, and now she’s a certified hottie again with her own Vegas show and a modeling gig for some clothing company called Kenzo. And second, I want to congratulate whoever’s responsible for doing the Photoshop for this shoot. Because that’s some serious talent. Also, I want to hire them myself. I have some pictures of me and my “girlfriend” I want to get touched up before my next high school reunion.
