Dakota Fanning Is A Model Now Too

For years now, I’ve been saying that Dakota Fanning should give up on that whole acting thing and just focus on becoming a model. Or at the very least, a professional Instagram hottie. Anyway, so I’m happy to report that Dakota’s finally following in her younger sister Elle‘s footsteps. Maybe next they can take a bikini vacation together. P.S. I’m available to tag along. My phone takes great pictures!

