Chloe Grace Moretz Is A Model Now
March 23rd, 2018
Good news: looks like Chloe Grace Moretz is still trying to become a model, which means more new pictures of her looking super hot. This week, we’ve got her looking nice and leggy in some French fashion mag called L’Officiel. I thought the French were usually a little more risqué than this, but whatever, I’ll still take it. Enjoy.
