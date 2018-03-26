Emily Ratajkowski’s Booty Rubdown

I’m 90% sure that Emily Ratajkowski is at work in these shots, and she doesn’t just spend her weekends topless and getting rubbed down by douches in tracksuits. And yes, I’m extremely jealous of this dude. I didn’t even know “rubbing supermodels’ booties” was a thing you could apply for. But it’s 100% my dream job. I’d even be willing to work weekends, nights. Whatever it takes to get the job done.





